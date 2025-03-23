PMC to test water quality at 25 locations under river rejuvenation project 

As part of the Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project, five sewage treatment plants (STPs) are currently being built in the city. To assess river water quality, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct tests at 25 locations to help evaluate the effectiveness of the treated water once the new STPs become operational. However, officials are yet to finalise these locations. This initiative, supported by JICA, aims to treat the city’s sewage before releasing it into the river. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

These tests will provide baseline data, allowing authorities to compare water quality before and after the project’s implementation. The goal is to determine whether the newly established STPs effectively reduce pollution levels in the river.

This initiative, supported by JICA, aims to treat the city’s sewage before releasing it into the river. Pune currently consumes around 1,750 million litres per day (MLD) of water daily, generating nearly 1,400 MLD of sewage. However, the city’s existing STPs can only process about 350 MLD daily, leaving a large volume of untreated sewage flowing directly into the Mula and Mutha rivers. To address this issue, PMC has launched this rejuvenation project to expand sewage treatment capacity and restore the river’s health.

Commenting on the issue, Prithviraj BP, additional commissioner of PMC said, “As part of the Mula-Mutha Rejuvenation Project, ten new STPs are being constructed across the city. However, the immediate focus is on completing five key plants located in Kharadi, Warje, Vadgaon, Mundhwa, and Matsabij Kendra. These STPs will play a crucial role in treating and preventing untreated wastewater from entering the river.”

Despite the delay, PMC is prioritising the early completion of these STPs to ensure cleaner rivers, improved water management, and a healthier urban environment.