PMC took action against 69 persons for open garbage burning, collected 3.45 lakh in fines

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted an affidavit to the western zonal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that since June 2024 till date, it has taken action against 69 persons for violating norms related to the burning of garbage in the open and in so doing, collected a total ₹3.45 lakh in fines from these individuals. The move follows a hearing on July 2 when the NGT noted a lack of compliance on the part of the PMC in preventing the burning of garbage in the open, issued fresh directions, and asked the civic body to file a reply affidavit on the same. The affidavit states that till date, a total 69 persons have been fined for burning garbage in the open, resulting in total penalty collection of ₹ 345,000 from June 2024 till date. (HT)

Accordingly, Sandip Kadam, deputy commissioner of the solid waste management department, PMC, has submitted an affidavit to the NGT stating that the PMC is conducting regular meetings and discussions at the ward officer- and zonal deputy municipal commissioner- levels pertaining to issues and challenges related to waste management and burning of garbage in the open. Hence, continuous monitoring and action is being undertaken. Further, as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, the quick response team (QRT) and tracing team of the PMC are carrying out regular patrolling and visiting spots where garbage is suspected to be burned in the open; imposing a fine of ₹5,000 for each instance of burning garbage in the open. The PMC is continuously spreading awareness through the information department, the affidavit said.

In an earlier order dated May 29, 2024, the NGT had directed the PMC to conduct monthly reviews of the measures taken to control the burning of garbage in the open and publish the action taken on the corporation’s official website. In June 2025 however, a residents’ group named ‘Citizens for Area Sabha’ filed an execution application claiming that the PMC had failed to execute the NGT’s earlier directive and that garbage continued to be burned in the open in the concerned areas. Some citizens even alleged that the PMC staff was involved in the burning of garbage in the open.

The NGT expressed satisfaction over the compliance measures taken by the PMC but also took note of the allegations that garbage continues to be burned in the open at the disputed site, and in its latest order dated July 25, directed the applicant to file a separate case to address this issue. The NGT in its order stated that if the situation persists, the same will be considered as a fresh violation and could be pursued as a separate legal case against the culprits. For now, the NGT has directed the complainant (applicant) to present concerns at the PMC’s monthly review meetings while urging the civic body to take effective action to resolve them.