PMC undertakes anti-encroachment drive on NIBM road
Pune: An anti-encroachment drive was carried out from Hotel Farmhouse till NIBM chowk on Friday morning. According to the anti- encroachment squad officials, the action was taken following complaints from residents about illegal construction on footpaths by mobile shop owners, cigarette vending kiosks and other outlets.
Shopkeepers who encroached upon the space in front of their enterprise were challaned ₹5,000 each and their goods were confiscated.
The crackdown began at 8 am when the shops were closed amidst presence of police bandobast. Two bulldozers were put to service to clear the encroachment along the road. The drive continued till noon before the squad reached Kausarbaug area and took action against violators as the Bombay Municipal Corporation Act.
Sarika Patil, a resident of Kubera Park Society said, “New mobile shops have occupied much of the road space for their commercial activities. Temporary advertisement materials have been put up on the road.”
PMC anti-encroachment squad chief Madhav Jagtap could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
