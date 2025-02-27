PMC undertakes survey to identify households with more than five pets

Following the recent incident in which over 300 cats were relocated from a housing society in Hadapsar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a survey to identify households with more than five cats and/or dogs. However, officials have clarified that there are currently no guidelines regulating the number of pets that can be housed in residential spaces. Officials have clarified that there are currently no guidelines regulating the number of pets that can be housed in residential spaces. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer of the PMC, said, “We are conducting a survey to understand the scale of pet ownership in the city and address any concerns related to hygiene and wellbeing of both animals and residents. At this point, there are no clear guidelines from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) limiting the number of pets one can keep, but we do encourage owners to maintain proper care and cleanliness.”

The Hadapsar case has sparked debate between those concerned about hygiene, noise and safety and those who prioritise responsible pet ownership and animal welfare over restricting the number of pets being housed or shifting them to alternative locations. Moreover, it has drawn attention to the challenges of managing a large number of pets in confined urban spaces.

So much so that the matter regarding a large number of pets kept by pet owners, animal lovers and animal breeders was discussed by PMC officials and additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj B P. Following this, the PMC on Monday issued a letter to all ward commissioners, directing them to collect information about more than five cats and/or dogs kept by pet owners without permission.

“All ward offices have been instructed to submit a report on unauthorised ownership of more than five such animals within their respective jurisdictions. You are requested to promptly submit a report on unauthorised pets (dogs and/or cats) being kept in homes, flats, and bungalows under your ward office’s jurisdiction,” read the letter issued by the PMC, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

Dr Funde-Bhosale further informed that ward officers will collect the said information from individuals, breeders and even organisations. “We will write to the AWBI requesting it to provide us with guidelines to manage the number of pets kept by pet owners in a proportion that will not cause nuisance and prevent cruelty towards animals. Besides, all these pet owners will be asked to get their pets vaccinated and sterilised,” she said.

According to PMC officials, the PMC is looking to enforce the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949 after all the information is collected. This will help prevent nuisance as well as cruelty towards animals. Besides, action will be taken against illegal animal breeders with the help of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Pune district and animal husbandry department, the officials said.

Padmini Stump of ‘Mission Impossible’ said that the PMC should not go after pet owners who can afford to take care (and do actually take care) of three to four animals but after breeders who breed indiscriminately. “The illegal breeding of animals has led to a large number of Indian dogs and cats being homeless. Previously, everyone had Indian breed dogs and cats as pets and now everyone wants pedigree dogs and pets. Where will these Indie animals go? Animal lovers are at least providing them with food, shelter and medical care else they will be left homeless on the streets,” Stump said.

“If the PMC seizes pets from households with more than five dogs and/or cats, these animals will be once again left on the streets, without the care and attention that they are currently getting. This will again be a problem for the PMC,” Stump said.