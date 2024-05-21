PMC vaccinates over 2,000 Haj pilgrims

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has vaccinated over 2,000 Haj pilgrims and issued fitness certificates to them. The health department of the PMC made special arrangements for the immunisation of the Haj pilgrims. After examination and screening tests, they were inoculated against meningitis, influenza and polio, officials said. Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. PMC has vaccinated over 2,000 Haj pilgrims and issued fitness certificates to them. (REUTERS FILE)

All 2,000 pilgrims undertook blood tests, ECG and other necessary health tests. Fitness certificates were given to those pilgrims found fit for the pilgrimage. The screening and immunisation of the pilgrims was carried out at the PMC-run Sonawane Hospital. The chairman of the Haj Committee; Syed Riaz Ismail (Qazi) of the Khuddam-e-Hujjaj Committee; secretary Mohammad Syed Khan; and other members coordinated with Dr Prashant Bothe, superintendent of the Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, informed that in the year 2000-2001 after the outbreak of encephalitis in various parts of the world after the Haj, immunisation had been made compulsory for Haj pilgrims. “The immunisation includes meningitis, polio and influenza vaccines. All pilgrims over three years of age are given the meningitis vaccine. All pilgrims over 65 years of age and those with respiratory disease, diabetes, liver or kidney disorders who are at high risk are given the influenza vaccine,” Dr Pawar said.

“All the pilgrims are also given an oral polio dose. This vaccination is essential to prevent the spread of diseases such as encephalitis, polio and influenza,” Dr Pawar said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, city immunisation officer, PMC, said that the vaccination was carried out on Saturday, May 18, at the Sonawane Hospital and the pilgrims who haven’t yet been inoculated will be administered the vaccine/s at the PMC vaccination centre at Narayan Peth. “A team of eight medical officers, 20 nurses, 16 data entry operators and 10 attendants were appointed for this vaccination session. All Haj pilgrims have to undergo health checks and get immunised, 10 days before the pilgrimage.”