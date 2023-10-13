PMC wants land acquisition cost of Ganeshkhind Road plan from PMRDA

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought funds from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for land acquisition under the Ganeshkhind Road widening project, and the latter has declined to share the cost. The 881-metre-long double-decker flyover will have six lanes. There will be a 260-metre-long ramp on the Aundh side with two lanes, 140-metre-long ramp on the Baner side with four lanes, 135-metre-long ramp on the Pashan side with two lanes, and 130-metre-long ramp on the Ganeshkhind side with six lanes. (Hindustan Times)

As per deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s instruction, PMC has set November 15 deadline to complete land acquisition and road widening work for the double-decker flyover on Ganeshkhind Road from Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk to Reserve Bank of India near Harekrishna Path stretch. The flyover is part of the Metro Line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar) project.

According to the development plan (DP), the civic body has issued notices to owners to acquire land for widening the Ganeshkhind Road from 36 metre to 45 metre. It has acquired land from 16 of the 21 owners. PMC has floated eight tenders, including shifting of service lines and construction of retaining wall.

Mahesh Patil, deputy commissioner, PMC land and estate department, said, “The 21 properties include private and government lands. We are acquiring land in two phases — first from SPPU to Chaphekar Chowk and then from Chaphekar to Sancheti Chowk. Some are demanding floor space index (FSI), transferable development rights (TDR) and cash compensation. For government properties, we have written to the district collector regarding compensation.”

He said that a final decision on seeking land acquisition fund from PMRDA will be taken up by higher authorities soon.

Rinaj Pathan, chief engineer, PMRDA, said, “We have already paid 50 per cent cost of civil work of Ganeshkhind Road. We will not cover for land acquisition as it is part of PMC development plan.

For civil work, PMC road department has estimated ₹21.69 crore.

Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer, PMC road department, said, “More than 80 per cent land has been acquired from owners between the stretch of SPPU and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building.”

The Pune Metro Line 3 is a 23-km elevated route connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The PMRDA is executing the metro project on build operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

