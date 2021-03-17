PMC writes off ₹13 crore property tax on mobile towers
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee wrote off ₹13 crore property tax payable by mobile towers across the city after it received a proposal from the civic administration.
PMC property tax department tabled a proposal in a standing committee meeting which passed on Tuesday.
Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “The proposal was tabled by the PMC administration to write off property tax on mobile towers in the city. The property tax department has reasoned that some of the towers have double taxation and some of the towers haven’t existed on the ground but, the department has generated a property tax.”
“Based on the administration information, the committee has given a nod to waive off property tax on mobile towers,” he added.
Meanwhile, the PMC tax department received around 190 fresh mobile tower proposals for the assessment of new tax.
The department has estimated around ₹80 crore revenue collection per year from the new mobile towers.
As per the 2016 Supreme Court order, the civic bodies can levy property tax on mobile towers attached on rooftops of properties within its limits.
The PMC is collecting property tax for towers and also imposing fines on mobile company operators who have installed the towers on illegal constructions.
The operators have challenged the penalty decision of the PMC and the matter has been pending in court for a few years. At present, the outstanding amount has reached more than ₹1,500 crore so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC writes off ₹13 crore property tax on mobile towers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garbage stink irks commuters on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A pedestrian nightmare to walk on Sus-Pashan footpath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 per cent of question sets yet to be submitted to SPPU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-time MP, BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From life of social work, and dreams of civil service... Dhanashri fights for her life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox