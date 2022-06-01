PMC’s 1st digital lighthouse guides turbulent youth to become tech savvy
PUNE With an aim to make everyone digitally literate from the disadvantaged sections of the society in Pune city, the first ‘digital lighthouse’ was launched on Saturday at Pune Municipal Corporation’s Raigadche Sarjerao Salve Vidyalaya in Sane Guruji Nagar near Ambil Odha Colony, Sadashiv Peth.
The lighthouse is a sustainable livelihood program for the urban disadvantaged youth. All training is provided free of cost to youths above 18-years of age. By fostering agency, workplace competencies and skills in youth, the lighthouse enables social and economic transformation in the youth and the communities.
The digital lighthouse is the outcome of collaboration with e-Zest, Rotary Club of Pune Shivajinagar (RCPS), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune City Connect.
“Through the Sane Guruji digital lighthouse, 500 youth from the communities in the surrounding areas will be trained for over a year”, informed Devendra Deshmukh, CEO, e-Zest.
The PMC has provided the space and fixed assets for this project. The financial support for running the centre will be provided by e-Zest and the corporate social responsibility (CSR) department of Rotary Club of Pune Shivajinagar (RCPS) and the responsibility for operating the centre will be borne by the lighthouse communities foundation.
“The digital lighthouse project aims to provide a livelihood to the youth through the training and empowerment of digital media as well as the realisation of their career dreams through digital earner and advancement of their business through online modes. This space is specially designed to make available technology-based courses and the digital infrastructure required to enable a good learning experience,” added Deshmukh.
Courses at the digital lighthouse
-Digital Marketing
-Graphic Designing
-Internet Applications
-Software Development
-Software Testing
-Office Administration
-Enhance Business Through Social Media
-English language
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics