PMC’s pet dog park proposal may affect Rajiv Gandhi Zoo’s masterplan

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to set up a pet dog park inside Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, Katraj, may affect the masterplan of the zoo approved by the Central Zoo Authority. Meanwhile, environmentalists have questioned the PMC’s decision to set up a pet dog park inside the zoo and are urging the civic body to take the right decision. The Katraj zoo is divided into three parts: an animal orphanage, a snake park, and an area overlooking a lake spread across 42 acres. (HT PHOTO)

Last week, PMC additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade announced that the first pet dog park will come up inside the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo premises at Katraj. While the zoo is spread over 130 acres of land, three out of the 130 acres has been given to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of a flyover, and the NHAI has even constructed pillars on the said land.

However, the PMC has now decided to use the three-acre land around the pillars for setting up the pet dog park. However, the masterplan submitted by the PMC to the Central Zoo Authority in 2013 and later approved by the latter in 2016 shows the said pillars. At present, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo houses 60 species of animals across 130 acres of land, but the masterplan as approved by the Central Zoo Authority marks the location of cages for 90 additional animal species to arrive at the zoo in future. The Central Zoo Authority is the governing body for all zoos across India, and it is mandatory for every zoo to take prior permission from the Central Zoo Authority for any change or introduction of new species.

A PMC official said, “The PMC should have taken permission from the Central Zoo Authority before announcing the pet dog park. The pet dog park land will have to be deducted from the existing 130 acres of the zoo which may affect the masterplan and reduce the proposed number of animals to be housed by the zoo in future.”

Yaswant Khaire, former director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, and former chief superintendent of the PMC garden department, said, “The PMC has already sent a plan to the Central Zoo Authority and the same has been approved. Therefore, the PMC will have to resend the plan for approval. Without the Central Zoo Authority, the PMC cannot do anything. The PMC should not give away zoo land for any other purpose…”

Dr Sachin Punekar, researcher and environmental activist, said, “After setting up of the pet dog park, there is a chance of infection spreading from the dogs to wild animals. This is harmful for foxes and other animals. The PMC should consider this before making any decision. The corporation has already given land for the flyover. If the pet dog park is set up, everyone will demand a piece of the zoo land.”

“Instead of setting up a pet dog park in one place, they should conduct a survey to set up pet dog parks in each zone. The PMC should list the places for setting up pet dog parks. The PMC can also reserve areas in gardens for dogs. This will help dog lovers in each part of the city,” Punekar said.

The zoo is divided into three parts: an animal orphanage, a snake park, and an area overlooking a lake spread across 42 acres. The zoo gets financial aid from the Central Zoo Authority. At least 2,500 to 3,000 people visit the zoo daily even as the number goes up to 10,000-15,000 on weekends and holidays. The zoo is a member of ISIS (International Species Information System) and a non-profit organisation which shares world-class zoological data and software with more than 800 members (zoos, aquariums and related organisations) in nearly 80 countries.

