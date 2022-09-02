PMC told to reduce water demand till completion of STPs
Maharashtra State Water Resources Regulatory Authority has ordered PMC to undertake measures for reducing daily water demand till construction of STPs in the city is completed
PUNE: The Maharashtra State Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) has ordered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to undertake measures for reducing the daily demand for water till such time construction of all sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city is completed.
The order dated August 25 issued by MWRRA secretary Dr Ramnath Sonawane states: “The PMC should file an affidavit on the programme of construction of the STPs while giving 6.5 TMC water for irrigation. The affidavit should also include measures to be taken for reduction in water demand per day till completion of construction of the STPs.” The order was issued after a petition was filed before the quorum by Vitthal Dnyandev Jarad, seeking equitable distribution of water in the city based on the existing population and norms dated October 23, 2017. The next hearing is scheduled on September 28.
In the record of proceedings of the hearing held on June 29 - the fifth compliance hearing - Jarad has submitted that the PMC is not giving correct population figures and has not planned the STPs as per population norms and water demand per day. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has levied penal charges on the PMC for water pollution. The PMC is still not giving 6.5 TMC water for irrigation. Therefore, penal action is to be taken against PMC officers as per section 27 of the MWRRA Act 2005. The authority has stated that penal action may be taken as per regulation 27 of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (conduct of business) Regulations, 2013.
Ravindra Binwade, additional commissioner of the municipal corporation, submitted that the PMC is taking all measures to reduce non-revenue water. “The work of supplying water through a closed channel has been proposed by the PMC and the work of laying channels under it has been 67% completed. The irregular water supply of the PMC has become regular due to the water taken from the Bhama Askhed project. At present, the treated water is being used for construction activity.”
Whereas advocate Abhijit Kulkarni, on behalf of the PMC, submitted that as per directions given in the previous hearing, PMC has received a copy of the rejoinder filed by respondent number 2 and regarding the programme of STP construction, the affidavit previously filed by the PMC should be considered. The work orders of the STPs have been issued and it has been proposed that work will be completed within three years.
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
