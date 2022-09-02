PMC told to reduce water demand till completion of STPs

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) has ordered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to undertake measures for reducing the daily demand for water till such time construction of all sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city is completed.

The order dated August 25 issued by MWRRA secretary Dr Ramnath Sonawane states: “The PMC should file an affidavit on the programme of construction of the STPs while giving 6.5 TMC water for irrigation. The affidavit should also include measures to be taken for reduction in water demand per day till completion of construction of the STPs.” The order was issued after a petition was filed before the quorum by Vitthal Dnyandev Jarad, seeking equitable distribution of water in the city based on the existing population and norms dated October 23, 2017. The next hearing is scheduled on September 28.

In the record of proceedings of the hearing held on June 29 - the fifth compliance hearing - Jarad has submitted that the PMC is not giving correct population figures and has not planned the STPs as per population norms and water demand per day. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has levied penal charges on the PMC for water pollution. The PMC is still not giving 6.5 TMC water for irrigation. Therefore, penal action is to be taken against PMC officers as per section 27 of the MWRRA Act 2005. The authority has stated that penal action may be taken as per regulation 27 of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (conduct of business) Regulations, 2013.

Ravindra Binwade, additional commissioner of the municipal corporation, submitted that the PMC is taking all measures to reduce non-revenue water. “The work of supplying water through a closed channel has been proposed by the PMC and the work of laying channels under it has been 67% completed. The irregular water supply of the PMC has become regular due to the water taken from the Bhama Askhed project. At present, the treated water is being used for construction activity.”

Whereas advocate Abhijit Kulkarni, on behalf of the PMC, submitted that as per directions given in the previous hearing, PMC has received a copy of the rejoinder filed by respondent number 2 and regarding the programme of STP construction, the affidavit previously filed by the PMC should be considered. The work orders of the STPs have been issued and it has been proposed that work will be completed within three years.