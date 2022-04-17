Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19
pune news

PMPML 15th anniversary: Women ride free on Punyadasham bus service on April 19

To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19
Punyadasham bus on Shivaji road. To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19 (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

To celebrate 15 years of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the transport body will offer free Punyadasham bus service on nine routes in the city on April 19. The transport body has a fleet of 50 Punyadasham buses that ply in peth areas.

As per the information given by PMPML, on April 19, for the commuters in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction, the minimum ticket fare will be 5 and the maximum ticket fares would be up to 10. Women passengers will have free service in both PMC and PCMC. But outside the limits of both the municipal corporations, there wont be any change in the ticket fares and it will remain the same.

On April 20, women passengers can get a one-day pass for 10

“The rates are discounted because of the PMPMLs 15th anniversary and regular passengers are happy. The transport body should look into increasing bus frequency throughout the year.”

9 routes of Punyadasham bus service

RELATED STORIES

Pune railway station to Shivajinagar ST stand

Swaragate to Shivajinagar via Appa Balwant chowk and Mandai

Swargate to Pune railway station via SP College and Phadke Houd chowk

Swaragate to Shivajinagar via Tilak road and Deccan Gymkhana

Swargate to Pune railway station via Nana peth and KEM Hospital

Swargate to Pune railway station via Sonya Maruti chowk and Kamla Nehru Hospital

Mahatma Gandhi Stand to Deccan Gymkhana

Pune railway station to Deccan Gymkhana via Apolo theatre and Kesari Wada

Pune railway station to Deccan Gymkhana via Nana peth and laxmi road

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP