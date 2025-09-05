PMPML announces temporary bus stops on Ganesh Visarjan day

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has made arrangements of temporary bus stops for Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday to maintain smooth public transportation. PMPML has made arrangements of temporary bus stops for Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday to maintain smooth public transportation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the PMPML circular issued on Thursday, buses that usually start from or pass through Swargate and Deccan Chowk will instead operate from nearby designated points. For instance, buses from Shahaji Maharaj bus station (Swargate) towards Satara Road and Market Yard will now depart from Laxmi Narayan Chowk. Similarly, buses heading towards Sinhagad Road from Natraj Bus Stand will begin from Parvati Paytha (Swami Samarth Math stop).

For routes towards Solapur Road, Hadapsar, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth, and Rasta Peth, buses will be diverted to start from the Vegas Centre near the Swargate Depot.

Meanwhile, buses from Deccan Gymkhana depot heading towards Kothrud depot, Malwadi, and NDA Gate will operate from SNDT College.

The PMPML has also clarified that on September 6, key roads, including Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, and Kelkar Road, will remain closed for bus operations throughout the day.

The PMPML management has assured that additional staff will be deployed to guide passengers and prevent confusion at major junctions.

Daily commuters have responded positively to the arrangements, though they expect some delays. Meera Kulkarni, a resident of Bibwewadi who travels daily to Deccan for work, said, “Every year on Ganesh Visarjan, it becomes very confusing for passengers like me because buses don’t run on their usual routes. Last year, I had to walk nearly two kilometers to find the right bus stop. This time, PMPML has informed us in advance and provided clear alternative stops, which is very helpful.”