PMPML asks PMRDA for space for nine new depots to cut losses

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 04, 2024 06:06 AM IST

To cut its losses, the PMPML has asked the PMRDA for nine new depots out of which, the PMPML has currently prioritised four areas for depots

With all the bus depots located in the city and the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) having to send out empty buses to pick up passengers in the morning as well as bring back empty buses at night after dropping passengers in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) limit, the PMPML is facing revenue losses. To cut its losses, the PMPML has asked the PMRDA for nine new depots out of which, the PMPML has currently prioritised four areas for depots.

A PMPML official said, “We have proposed four depots at Wakad, Ravat, Moshi and Bhosari. Besides that, the PMRDA has reserved land in the Development Plan (DP). However, the PMRDA’s DP has not yet been approved. So, we have demanded that the land be handed over to the PMPML in these four areas.”

The PMPML ferries a large number of commuters from the suburbs and beyond to Pune for work. After looking into the issue, the PMPML is considering building depots on the outskirts of the city but needs space for the same. Hence, the PMPML has asked the PMRDA for nine new depots. With around 12 to 13 lakh passengers travelling daily by PMPML, many of them come from the suburbs and PMRDA areas. As all of the PMPML’s depots are located inside the city, it has to send out empty buses to pick up passengers in the morning and bring back empty buses at night, leading to losses.

A senior official of the PMPML said, “To reduce the number of empty buses, we want to establish new depots on the outskirts of the city. This way, buses can start from these depots in the morning, pick up passengers in the city, and return to the suburbs at night, reducing the number of empty runs. The PMPML has requested space from the PMRDA for nine such depots but a decision is pending.”

“The PMPML plans to build new depots within the PMRDA limits. It has asked for space in nine locations. The PMPML requires a minimum five acres of land for each depot,” the official said.

The PMPML operates 490 buses on 113 routes within the PMRDA limits for which, the PMRDA paid 187 crore last year. However, this year’s payment is pending. Additionally, the PMPML uses some of PMRDA’s spaces for parking and depots, for which it has to pay a significant amount.

