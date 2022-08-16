PMPML collects 16 lakh fines from contractors over bus breakdowns

Following reports of over 1,500 bus breakdowns in July, the highest till date in a month, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started taking action against contractors for poor bus maintenance. The public transport utility has collected ₹16 lakh as fine from contractors. HT on August 1 had reported about numerous breakdowns of PMPML buses.

According to PMPML, of its 1,650 buses plying on roads, 850 are managed by contractors. Around 70 per cent breakdown cases of buses in July were run by contractors.

Some the long routes that saw breakdown of PMPML buses in July were Warje to Kondhwa, Warje to Pune railway station, Pune railway station to Kondhwa, Bhosari to Pune railway station and Swargate to Pune railway station. Others stretches were Solapur highway, Ahmednagar road highway and old city areas.

“The incidents of bus breakdown in July also affected our revenue collection. We have collected a fine of ₹16.63 lakh from contractors for bus breakdowns,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

“Bus breakdowns include flat tyres, damage of suspension and shock absorbers due to potholes that appear mostly during monsoon season. Contractors have been directed to carry out regular maintenance of buses,” Zende said.

Mandar Jambhale, a daily PMPML commuter, said, “Fining contractors is not enough. All buses should undergo regular maintenance as commuters are left stranded when breakdown happens on the middle of the road.”