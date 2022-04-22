Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMPML contractors go on flash strike in Pune, call off later

The transport body had called the stir unnecessary as it sanctioned ₹54 crore on Thursday and the amount was transferred to contractors on Friday
There are 956 contract buses running across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas with around 600-700 buses daily plying on various routes. (HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Over 600 buses remained off the roads since Friday morning as contract workers of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) began a flash strike over pending dues.

Later, around 4 pm, the contractors called off the strike after a meeting with PMPML officials.

The transport body had called the stir unnecessary as it sanctioned 54 crore on Thursday and the amount was transferred to contractors on Friday. PMPML served notice to contractor agencies under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (Mesma).

There are 956 contract buses running across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas with around 600-700 buses daily plying on various routes.

Chetana Kerure, PMPML joint managing director, said, “There is no reason to call for a sudden strike as we have already sanctioned 54 crore to contractors. There could be some other reason behind the strike, and we issued notice to protesting contractors. We are taking steps to put maximum buses from our fleet of 1,200 on the roads.”

