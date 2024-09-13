PMPML e-bus catches fire, no casualty

Pune: Around 45 passengers onboard a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) electric bus on its way to Hadapsar from Dhayari had a close shave after it caught fire near Kalubai Chowk at Avenue Mall on Pune Solapur Road around 7.30 pm on Thursday. Passengers noticed smoke coming from the rear side of the bus when it reached near Race Course. Around 45 passengers onboard PMPML electric bus had a close shave after it caught fire near Kalubai Chowk at Avenue Mall on Pune Solapur Road around 7.30 pm on Thursday. (SOURCED)

However, when a two-wheeler rider alerted the driver about smoke coming from the bus when it reached Fatimanagar, he asked passengers to get down from the vehicle.

Efforts were made to douse the flames with fire extinguishing equipment inside the bus, but the vehicle was gutted before a fire brigade team arrived.

Fireman Nilesh lonkar said that the incident took place due to short circuit.

Sanjay Patange, inspector, Wanowrie Police Station, said, “The bus driver showed presence of mind and told the 45 passengers to get down safely before it was gutted in fire.”