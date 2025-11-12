Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
PMPML files police complaint against unauthorised advertisements at bus stops

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 04:20 am IST

Officials said several of these advertisements were installed at the Shri Hotel Chowk bus stop without the corporation’s permission

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken strict legal action after unauthorised banners, posters, and flex boards were found displayed at bus stops in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, defacing public property.

PMPML has directed all depot managers and divisional officers to conduct regular inspections of bus stops and shelters in their respective areas. (HT)

Following directions from PMPML’s chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore, on November 8, 2025, a formal complaint was filed at Sangvi Police Station under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

Commenting on the issue, Deore said, “Putting up advertisements, banners, or posters at PMPML bus stops or shelters without official permission constitutes a legal offence. Strict action, including penalties, will be imposed on those responsible.” 

PMPML has directed all depot managers and divisional officers to conduct regular inspections of bus stops and shelters in their respective areas. Officials have been instructed to register police complaints against anyone found displaying unauthorised advertisements and ensure that bus stops remain clean and free of such defacement.

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public properties in a clean, safe, and advertisement-free condition. Citizens have been urged to cooperate by reporting any instances of illegal advertisements or defacement to the nearest PMPML depot manager or authority.

