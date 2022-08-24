PMPML hands over Punyadasham bus service to contractors

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to give out on a contract basis its small midi buses aka Punyadasham buses that were running only in the peth areas for ₹10 per ticket. While the service had seen a mega launch last year, losses prompted the organisation to take such a decision. Whereas commuter groups are unhappy as PMPML is now giving out most of its buses on contract.

As per information shared by the PMPML, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had given 50 midi buses, with a seating capacity of 24 persons each, to be run only in the peth areas. The service was started in July 2021 to satisfy the commuters’ short distance travel needs and fares were fixed at ₹10. Between July 2021 and July 2022, a total 1.35 crore passengers travelled by these buses, generating a total revenue of ₹6.67 lakh.

However, the service had been seeing losses for some time, which forced the PMPML to give out the buses to contractors starting this month. As per the contract, ₹8 per km will be given to the contractors while maintenance and repairs will be carried out by the contractors. Whereas the PMPML will have to pay for a minimum 140 km of distance travelled by each such bus running on the road. Commuters meanwhile do not want these buses to be handed over to contractors as they make for convenient and affordable short distance travel.

Laxminarayan Mishra, PMPML chairman and managing director, said, “We have a total of 50 midi buses under the Punyadasham scheme which we were running on our own since last July but due to high maintenance- and repair- costs, we decided to handover these buses to contractors. When these buses are run by contractors, our maintenance costs will reduce making it a feasible option for us. Accordingly, these buses will be run by private contractors hereon.”

Chaya Pawar, a regular commuter, said, “I often travel by Punyadasham buses within the peth areas and once we buy the ₹10 ticket, we can travel the entire day in the given jurisdiction. It is affordable for commuters and I don’t understand how the buses are causing losses for the PMPML, especially since there are thousands of people using these buses daily.”

Jugal Rathi, president, PMP Pravasi Manch, said, “The PMPML administration is always seen to be taking sides with private contractors and this time as well, they have done the same. It is wrong that the PMPML is giving out these buses to contractors despite having more than 1,000 workers at each bus depot for their maintenance. We fear that all 50 buses will be handed over to the contractors in future.”