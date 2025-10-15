PMPML, Pune Airport hold meeting for bus stop near new terminal

A meeting was held on Tuesday between Pune Airport authorities and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) officials to discuss public transport facilities for passengers headed to and from the new terminal building at Lohegaon airport. Attended by PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore and Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke among others, the meeting primarily focused on the demand for a dedicated PMPML bus stop within the premises of the new terminal building to improve last mile connectivity for air passengers. However, airport authorities clarified that due to stringent security regulations, no public transport facilities can be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the terminal area. The selected spot will be as close and convenient to the terminal as possible. (HT)

Dhoke said, “The new terminal building has been developed under strict security protocols as it falls within the operational base of the Indian Air Force. As per norms, no transport or public movement facilities can be permitted within 100 metres of the terminal structure. While we understand the need for passenger convenience, safety and national security remain our top priorities.”

Dhoke added that the airport administration is, however, open to exploring feasible solutions outside the restricted zone. “We are ready to coordinate with the PMPML and district administration to identify a suitable spot nearby that will not compromise security and yet serve the passengers effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deore expressed optimism after the discussion. “We had very positive and constructive talks with the airport officials today. Our goal is to ensure that passengers headed to and from the airport have affordable and convenient transport options. After Diwali, a joint inspection will be carried out by PMPML, the Pune district administration, and airport representatives around the Lohegaon area to identify a suitable location for a PMPML bus stop or mini-station. The selected spot will be as close and convenient to the terminal as possible.”

Currently, PMPML buses are not allowed inside the airport premises, forcing passengers to walk nearly 500 metres with their luggage to reach or board buses parked outside the main gate. Ankita Joshi, a frequent flyer, said, “It becomes really difficult, especially when you have heavy luggage or when it’s raining. The bus stop is too far, and there’s no proper shade or footpath. Many senior citizens struggle to walk that distance.”

Another traveller, Vikram P, added, “After landing from a flight, passengers are already tired, and then they have to walk all the way out of the airport gate to catch a bus. Having a bus stop closer to the terminal will make travelling convenient and safe.”