PMPML, Pune Metro to start single ticket system

To provide a hassle-free experience, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Pune Metro will soon provide a single ticketing system for commuters. Sanjay Kolte, PMPML chairman and managing director, discussed with the metro officials and it has been decided to merge the metro and PMPML ticketing system and provide better service to commuters. (HT FILE)

The public transport body (PMPML) is making necessary changes in their ticketing software and operations to roll out the service, said officials.

“In the meeting, we discussed how to merge PMPML, Pune Metro ticket system. We have started working on it and very soon it will be implemented,” said Kolte.

“Metro card system will be connected to PMPML system. Also, some changes are going to be made by the PMPML administration in their system. After that, the metro card ticketing system will be linked with the PMPML ticketing system. So commuters will be able to travel through both PMPML and metro public transport systems,” said Hemant Sonawane, executive director, public relations officer, Maha-Metro.

Commuters, meanwhile, have welcomed the decision. Shraddha Shinde, a regular commuter, said, “I often travel on Karve Road metro route and further via PMPML. If we get one ticketing solution for both the transport services then it will be beneficial for us.”