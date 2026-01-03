PMPML serves notice to social media influencer for filming female pax sans permission

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Friday, January 2, 2026, served notice to Pune-based social media influencer Atharva Sudame for allegedly filming female passengers inside a PMPML bus without permission, and sharing the video on social media platforms. Sudame has been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days, and remove the video immediately. The PMPML has warned that failure to comply will invite legal action under prevailing laws and regulations. Pune, India - Aug. 6, 2018: Traffic congestion in front of Shaniwarwada due to a PMPL bus broke down in the afternoon in Pune, India, on Monday, August 6, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

According to the PMPML, Sudame carried out the filming using PMPML-owned buses, official uniforms, e-ticketing machines, and identification badges without obtaining prior authorisation. The transport body further stated that the content uploaded online is objectionable and amounts to an insult to female passengers, adversely affecting their dignity, honour, and mental safety. The PMPML has taken serious note of the incident, stating that such acts undermine public trust in the city’s public transport system and cause significant damage to the corporation’s image.

The notice reads, “The circulation of such videos on social media has led to the maligning of PMPML’s reputation among the general public. The transport undertaking emphasised that unauthorised filming within its premises or vehicles is a violation of its internal policies and poses risks not only to passenger privacy but also to the credibility and professional integrity of public transport services. The PMPML has categorically instructed that the video be taken down immediately and a written clarification be submitted within the stipulated time.”

The PMPML has clarified that if the influencer fails to remove the video or does not provide a satisfactory explanation within seven days, strict action will be initiated as per existing laws and rules. The notice, issued from the PMPML’s head office, highlights the seriousness with which the authority views any breach involving passenger dignity and the misuse of public assets.

PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore said, “Permission is mandatory for any kind of filming within the PMPML premises or on PMPML property. Atharva Sudame did not take any prior permission, and his act is in clear violation of the PMPML policy. Such incidents have the potential to tarnish the PMPML’s image and reduce public trust in public bus services. If a written explanation is not submitted and the concerned video is not removed from social media within seven days, the PMPML will initiate action as per applicable laws and regulations.”