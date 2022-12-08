Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML starts special bus service for students on eight routes

PMPML starts special bus service for students on eight routes

pune news
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:13 AM IST

To provide better service to students during peak hours, PMPML has started special buses on eight major routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Wednesday

ByDheeraj Bengrut

To provide better service to students during peak hours, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started special buses on eight major routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Wednesday. Students can avail of the service from Monday to Friday at 5.40pm, said officials.

The routes include Vasant Talkies theatre to Dhayari via Swargate, Deccan Corner to NDA Gate no. 10, Deccan Corner to Kothrud depot, Deccan to Dhankawadi via Tilak Road and Swargate, Vasant Talkies to Katraj via Swargate, Vasant Talkies to Upper Indiranagar depot via Swargate, Pune railway station to Kondhwa-Khurd and Chaphekar Chowk to Walhekarwadi.

The decision was taken as there was a long pending demand from students to provide such a service, said officials.

“The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and security of students. Many schools and colleges are located here and a large number of students travel during peak hours,” said Dattatray Zende, chief traffic manager, PMPML.

