PMPML survey to improve public transport connectivity in Pune, Pimpi-Chinchwad

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched a survey to identify key locations with heavy commuter traffic across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and its suburban areas to provide dedicated transportation services and address inconvenience faced by commuters. PMPML also intends to partner with private companies, especially in the IT sector, to launch dedicated transport services aligned with corporate schedules. (HT)

According to the officials, Pune has over 100 large malls, more than 450 schools and colleges, and over 200 reputed hospitals. The initiative will also cover historical and tourist attractions such as Sinhagad Fort, Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan Palace, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Bhuleshwar Temple, FTII, and the Balaji Temple in Nasrapur. While many of these locations lie along the public transport utility’s routes, increasing crowd levels have necessitated a re-evaluation to ensure smoother transit experiences. Based on demand and need, PMPML will enter into agreements with institutions to provide dedicated transportation services.

Deepa Mudhol-Munde, chairperson and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “We are in the process of inducting 600 new buses into the fleet, with 85 already operational. Of these, 200 buses will be owned directly by PMPML. With these additions, we are planning new routes and enhanced schedules to cater to the rising demand.”

PMPML also intends to partner with private companies, especially in the IT sector, to launch dedicated transport services aligned with corporate schedules.

“Places like Phoenix Market City, Amanora Mall, and the PMC Market witness exceptionally high footfall on weekends and public holidays. To accommodate the surge, we plan to introduce special bus services,” Munde said.

“As someone who commutes daily from Kothrud to my office in Magarpatta City, I often face issues with crowded buses and irregular timings especially during peak hours. The dedicated services would make a huge difference for working professionals,” said Priyanka Sahane, an IT professional and PMPML commuter.