PMPML surveys 1,500 bus stops in Pune to establish safety

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), is currently surveying 1,500 bus stops in the city to establish if the structures are dangerous in any manner

Last week, two people got injured when a bus stand collapsed in the Camp area.

The stand was 23-years old and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed that it was handed over to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) for maintenance.

“There are 1,500 PMPML bus stops where we are conducting surveys and prima facie, action will be taken to replace unsafe structures. This will be decided by a PMC auditor once the survey is completed,” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

Once a bus stop is built it is the responsibility of civic bodies and respective cantonment boards to maintain it.

There are mainly four types of PMPML shelters. One type of structure, called the “Pune pattern” has a life span of seven years; a stainless steel bus stop has a life span of 12 years and then there is the BRT complaint, “smart” bus-stop.

Across the city there are still many “Pune pattern” bus stops which have become unsafe as their structure is damaged, as per commuters.

A broken down bus stand at Camp in Pune, on August 29, 2021. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

“There are few old bus stops at Swargate which don’t have a proper base to sit as it has been damaged. The condition has been the same for many days and no action has been taken,” said Kinjal Shah, a regular commuter.

One of the PMPML officials requesting anonymity said, “PMPML is already facing a cash crunch so it cannot handle the complete budget of bringing in new structures. Once the survey is done, the PMC auditor will finalise the further procedure.”

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) under whose limit 20 bus stops exist will also be audited. However, work has not started yet.

“We have written to the contractor regarding the audit work, however, there is a dispute between the contractor and PCB as the contractor wants to discontinue the work. According to a clause, the current contractor cannot be relieved until the new contractor is finalised. We are yet to get a response from the contractor, if we do not receive it in a few days then we will take different action on the whole issue,” said Amit Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO) of PCB.