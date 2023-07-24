PMPML to build 300 bus shelters in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad areas
Pune's PMPML will construct 300 bus shelters in the city and surrounding areas, to address the lack of covered bus stands for passengers, especially during the monsoon. The project will be carried out on a 'build-operate-transfer' basis, with the contractor responsible for the construction and advertising on the shelters. 50 shelters will be built in the first phase, with the remaining completed within eight to ten months. PMPML operates over 2,000 buses on more than 375 routes, serving 11 lakh passengers daily.
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Managar Limited (PMPML) will soon float tenders to construct 300 bus shelters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.
Currently there are at least 50,00 bus stops in the city, district and Pimpri-Chinchwad, out of which only 1,130 have proper shelters.
Passengers are inconvenienced due to lack of covered bus stands, especially during monsoon.
“Now, 300 stops will be constructed on a ‘build-operate-transfer’ (BOT) basis. The concerned contractor will spend for that and he can advertise on it. PMPML has signed a 15-year contract for the same,” said PMPML officials.
“In the first phase, 50 stops will be constructed in 90 days and the rest will be completed in eight to ten months,” officials added.
At least 2,000 buses of PMPML ply on roads and 11 lakh passengers travel daily on more than 375 routes every day.