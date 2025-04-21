PMPML to set up charging stations for private vehicles 

In a bid to boost its dwindling revenue, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is now planning to offer electric charging services for private vehicles. This initiative will be carried out through a private company, with PMPML receiving a 32 per cent share of the revenue generated. As per the information given by the PMPML, it will lease certain premises to a private company for setting up the EV charging stations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Passenger footfall for PMPML buses has been steadily decreasing, leading to a drop in income. With operational deficits growing and no increase in ticket fares for several years, the transport body is exploring alternative income sources. These include property development, boosting the electric bus fleet, and now, setting up EV charging points for private vehicles as an additional revenue stream.

“We have planned to offer EV charging services for private vehicles as a revenue-increasing measure. The stations will be established at 7 PMPML-owned locations across the city. Work is already in progress, and the service will be available to Pune residents soon,” said Nitin Narvekar, joint managing director, PMPML.

“This is a great move. EVs are the future, and more public charging points are needed. If PMPML can earn from it too, that’s a win-win,” said Rohit Joshi, a resident of Aundh who recently bought an electric scooter.