PMPML to start e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort from May 1
PUNE Starting from Maharashtra Day, May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will start its electric bus service at Sinhagad Fort ghat section. The entry of private vehicles will be restricted in the ghat section and people can only travel by buses.
The service is being taken up by PMPML, state forest department and Pune district administration
“The e-bus facility will commence from May 1 and there is a charging point at the bottom of the fort. Parking space is also available for buses. People will be able to take the bus from here to the fort. The number of buses will be increased, depending on the response from tourists,” said Laxminaryan Mishra, PMPML chairman and managing director.
At least 15,000 tourists throng the fort on the weekend. There is limited parking space at the top which led to long vehicle queues in the ghat section. The e-bus service was to start on January 26, but got delayed due to infrastructural works.
“As all the infrastructural works and necessary permissions are been given by the concerned governing bodies, we will be stopping the entry of private vehicles in the ghat section of Sinhagad Fort from May 1. All the tourists coming to visit the fort will have to park their vehicles at the bottom of the fort and then they can either go trekking all the way to fort or by the PMPML e-buses,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department division.
One of the private trusts at the bottom of the fort has given their land for the parking of buses and an MoU has been signed between them and PMPML.
While tourists are happy with this decision, Poonam Kate a regular goer to the Sinhagad Fort said, “Everytime we visit the fort, we are greeted with a massive traffic jam in the ghat section,especially during the weekends. Now, with the e-bus service we can travel to the fort easily and enjoy time with our family.”
-
Techie’s abetment to suicide case dismissed by Pune court, relief for boyfriend
A court in Pune dismissed the case against a man whose engineer girlfriend had died by suicide at his house on May 16, 2017 due to their allegedly strained relationship. The decision was issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Vedpathak on April 21. While the deceased woman was identified as Juhi Gandhi, the accused man was identified as Pruthviraj Deshmukh.
-
In three years, 6,582 tribal children died due to malnourishment; 15,253 child marriages performed in state
As many as 6,582 tribal children have died in Maharashtra due to malnourishment in the past three years, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the Integrated Child Development Scheme Commissionerate. Nandurbar district topped the list of 16 tribal-dominated districts with 1,270 deaths due to Malnutrition, followed by Nashik where 1,050 child deaths were reported and Palghar district stood third with 810 deaths, the Bombay high court (HC) was informed on Monday.
-
Woman alleges rape by unidentified person in Khed
A woman who left her house along with her minor son after a fight with her live-in partner was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man at Chakan bus stop in the early hours of Sunday. The woman was sleeping in the room which belongs to the night security guard at the state transport bus stop.
-
Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held
A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Shyamkali's kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.
-
Opening of first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way postponed due to overpass damage
In the latest development on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation on Monday informed that the inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been postponed for now. The opening of the first phase of the expressway was slated for May 2. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips.
