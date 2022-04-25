PMPML to start e-bus service at Sinhagad Fort from May 1

PUNE Starting from Maharashtra Day, May 1, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will start its electric bus service at Sinhagad Fort ghat section. The entry of private vehicles will be restricted in the ghat section and people can only travel by buses.

The service is being taken up by PMPML, state forest department and Pune district administration

“The e-bus facility will commence from May 1 and there is a charging point at the bottom of the fort. Parking space is also available for buses. People will be able to take the bus from here to the fort. The number of buses will be increased, depending on the response from tourists,” said Laxminaryan Mishra, PMPML chairman and managing director.

At least 15,000 tourists throng the fort on the weekend. There is limited parking space at the top which led to long vehicle queues in the ghat section. The e-bus service was to start on January 26, but got delayed due to infrastructural works.

“As all the infrastructural works and necessary permissions are been given by the concerned governing bodies, we will be stopping the entry of private vehicles in the ghat section of Sinhagad Fort from May 1. All the tourists coming to visit the fort will have to park their vehicles at the bottom of the fort and then they can either go trekking all the way to fort or by the PMPML e-buses,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department division.

One of the private trusts at the bottom of the fort has given their land for the parking of buses and an MoU has been signed between them and PMPML.

While tourists are happy with this decision, Poonam Kate a regular goer to the Sinhagad Fort said, “Everytime we visit the fort, we are greeted with a massive traffic jam in the ghat section,especially during the weekends. Now, with the e-bus service we can travel to the fort easily and enjoy time with our family.”