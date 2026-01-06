PMPML warns staff, creators against social media shoots

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) on Monday issued a circular banning unauthorised photography, videography and reel-making on its buses and premises, citing concerns over discipline, administrative integrity and public trust in its transport services. PMPML on Monday issued circular banning unauthorised photography, videography and reel-making on its buses and premises. (HT FILE)

The public transport utility has observed some employees using mobile phones to capture photos and videos and circulating them on social media with official logo and identity cards. Instances have come to light of drivers and conductors allowing people to shoot videos or create reels inside buses, depots and other PMPML premises without official permission, said officials.

The circular states that shooting photos, videos or creating reels of buses and premises without prior official approval will invite disciplinary action as per service rules. Deputy chief managers have been directed to communicate the guidelines to private bus operators. Police complaint will be lodged against any individual found either misusing PMPML logo, e-machine, identity card or buses, or posting unauthorised photography or videography on social media.

“Unauthorised videos, reels or social media content created during duty hours not only violates our internal rules, but also present an incorrect or misleading picture of the organisation. PMPML buses, logos, identity cards and operational systems cannot be used for personal publicity or social media content without permission.” said Pankaj Deore, chairman and managing director, Pankaj Deore.