PMRDA bans mobile phone use by contractual employees during office hours

PUNE To prevent disruptions at work and maintain discipline, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has banned contractual employees from using mobile phones during office hours. The ban – applicable to manpower hired through outsourcing agencies – has been issued and implemented on Wednesday. To prevent disruptions at work and maintain discipline, PMRDA has banned contractual employees from using mobile phones. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Sunil Pandhare, joint municipal commissioner and administrative officer, PMRDA, who announced the ban, said, “Contract employees must submit their mobile phones to department officials upon entry and can collect them while leaving the office.”

A basic mobile phone will be kept with the officer on special duty (OSD) to contact the employees’ families in case of emergencies. “If any employee is found with a mobile phone, it will be confiscated and appropriate action will be taken,” Pandhare said. He emphasised that the ban aims to ensure smooth office functioning by keeping the employees focused on their work.

The PMRDA operates with an approved structure of 407 posts. However, many of these positions remain vacant due to delays in deputation and direct recruitment processes. Until such time these vacancies are filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and District Selection Committee, the authority has appointed an external agency to provide contractual staff.

Over the past month, the PMRDA has hired around 300 class 2 and class 3 employees through a third-party agency. Of the 407 sanctioned posts, 89 permanent employees, including class 1 and class 2 officers, are currently in place. The remaining positions will be filled gradually as per government procedures.

As the excessive use of mobile phones by contractual employees during office hours was reportedly affecting productivity and raising concerns over confidentiality, the PMRDA enforced this ban to address these issues and ensure that the employees remain focused on their duties. Officials believe this step will enhance efficiency and ensure smooth office operations.