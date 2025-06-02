PMRDA begins land acquisition for 150 new roads, reserved plots to enhance infrastructure

In a step to strengthen infrastructure and ease traffic congestion across the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has initiated the process from May 28 to acquire land for 150 proposed roads and around 85 hectares of reserved plots. The authority has floated a tender to appoint a consultant who will handle the end-to-end land acquisition process, including both road corridors and various urban infrastructure reservations. (HT)

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner said, “With the rapid expansion of urban areas and increasing demand for better transport networks, it is essential to secure land for future infrastructure proactively. This step will help us reduce project delays and support sustainable growth across the Pune metropolitan region.”

The initiative covers several key talukas, including Maval, Haveli, Mulshi, and Shirur, and aims to facilitate planned urban growth across PMR’s 6246.26 sq km jurisdiction.

The authority has floated a tender to appoint a consultant who will handle the end-to-end land acquisition process, including both road corridors and various urban infrastructure reservations.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by PMRDA, the selected consultant will be responsible for completing all land acquisition formalities up to possession, using methods such as compulsory acquisition, direct purchase, and statutory processes under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The scope of work for the consultant includes conducting revenue and cadastral surveys, preparing acquisition proposals, estimating compensation for affected assets such as structures, trees, and wells, and assisting PMRDA during joint measurement surveys. The consultant will also liaise with revenue officials and local authorities to ensure a smooth acquisition process.

The total consultancy period is set for 30 months, with work expected to commence within 15 days of the final appointment. Interested firms must submit their bids online by June 6, 2025.