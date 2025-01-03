Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA handovers three land parcels to PMPML to develop depots

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 03, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The land parcels are located near the International Exhibition Centre in Moshi, the Central Facility Centre in Bhosari, and Sector 29 in Ravet

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Thursday completed the process to transfer three land parcels to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Now, these will be used to develop bus terminals, parking facilities, and future e-bus depots to support PMPML’s operations, said officials.  

PMPML currently operates 503 buses on 122 routes in the PMRDA region. The PMPML had requested three land parcels from the PMRDA administration for its services.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMPML currently operates 503 buses on 122 routes in the PMRDA region. The PMPML had requested three land parcels from the PMRDA administration for its services.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The land parcels are located near the International Exhibition Centre in Moshi, the Central Facility Centre in Bhosari, and Sector 29 in Ravet. 

PMPML currently operates 503 buses on 122 routes in the PMRDA region. The PMPML had requested three land parcels from the PMRDA administration for its services. 

The issue was also raised by PMPML’s chairman during a meeting at the urban development department in Mumbai last week. Following this, instructions were issued to allocate the requested land. 

The urban development department had in April 2024 sent a letter to PMRDA, directing the move. Subsequently, a video conference was held, and the PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase was instructed to proceed with the handover process.  

Himmat Kharade, deputy commissioner, land and property department, PMRDA, said, “The process of handing over the land is complete. We received instructions from the secretariat to grant advance possession, and we have acted accordingly.” 

A senior PMPML officer stated, “We are set to add new CNG and electric buses to our fleet. Due to a lack of space, many buses are currently parked on the roads. Now, we will use the allocated spaces for PMPML bus parking and depot facilities.” 

The Central Facility Centre in Bhosari is crucial for electric buses, with plans to establish a 60-bus e-depot. The nearby Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) substation will benefit from e-bus operations. Similarly, the Moshi location is significant for an e-bus depot. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On