PMRDA handovers three land parcels to PMPML to develop depots

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Thursday completed the process to transfer three land parcels to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Now, these will be used to develop bus terminals, parking facilities, and future e-bus depots to support PMPML’s operations, said officials. PMPML currently operates 503 buses on 122 routes in the PMRDA region. The PMPML had requested three land parcels from the PMRDA administration for its services. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The land parcels are located near the International Exhibition Centre in Moshi, the Central Facility Centre in Bhosari, and Sector 29 in Ravet.

The issue was also raised by PMPML’s chairman during a meeting at the urban development department in Mumbai last week. Following this, instructions were issued to allocate the requested land.

The urban development department had in April 2024 sent a letter to PMRDA, directing the move. Subsequently, a video conference was held, and the PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase was instructed to proceed with the handover process.

Himmat Kharade, deputy commissioner, land and property department, PMRDA, said, “The process of handing over the land is complete. We received instructions from the secretariat to grant advance possession, and we have acted accordingly.”

A senior PMPML officer stated, “We are set to add new CNG and electric buses to our fleet. Due to a lack of space, many buses are currently parked on the roads. Now, we will use the allocated spaces for PMPML bus parking and depot facilities.”

The Central Facility Centre in Bhosari is crucial for electric buses, with plans to establish a 60-bus e-depot. The nearby Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) substation will benefit from e-bus operations. Similarly, the Moshi location is significant for an e-bus depot.