PMRDA razes 9 illegal constructions at Kesnand

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Thursday demolished nine illegal constructions located at Kesnand.

A PMRDA official requesting anonymity said, “The PMRDA is continuing its drive against illegal constructions. With the help of five earth movers, the authorities demolished nine illegal constructions. Before taking the extreme step, the PMRDA had issued notices to the owners of these properties.”

The PMRDA, on Thursday, also released a statement requesting citizens to not conduct illegal constructions.