PMRDA razes 9 illegal constructions at Kesnand
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Thursday demolished nine illegal constructions located at Kesnand.
A PMRDA official requesting anonymity said, “The PMRDA is continuing its drive against illegal constructions. With the help of five earth movers, the authorities demolished nine illegal constructions. Before taking the extreme step, the PMRDA had issued notices to the owners of these properties.”
The PMRDA, on Thursday, also released a statement requesting citizens to not conduct illegal constructions.
Four arrested in robbery attempt at Pune station
The Pune police on Wednesday arrested four persons for robbery attempt near Pune station area. The accused were identified as Mayur Rathod (21) from Yerawada,Suresh Bapu Sakat (19) from Pune station , Sarfaraj Mehbob Makandar (29) from Belgaon and Suresh Babudas Vaishnav (26) from Hadapsar. The incident took place on Wednesday night, when a police informer confirmed that Rathod along with others were in Pune station area and would attempt to rob people.
ITC fraud: Cybercrime cell exposes ₹215 crore racket, one held from Lucknow
Mission 2024: Now, 14 opposition-held LS seats in U.P. on BJP’s radar
Rottweiler attacks retired ACP, Pune police book owner
A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was out for Retired ACP Sunil Pundalik Kalgutrkar (60) who filed an FIR's morning walk on Wednesday was attacked by a Rottweiler dog. Retired ACP Sunil Pundalik Kalgutrkar (60) who filed an FIR is admitted at Jupiter hospital, said police. Chaturshringi police have registered case against the dog's owner,Tushar Bhagat (32) and hBhagat'sfather. Kalgutrkar was out for his walk along with his dog. His dog attacked the Kalgutrkar's dog.
Will Pune retain 3 slots in Eknath Shinde cabinet?
