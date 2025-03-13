PMRDA removes over 2k illegal encroachments in special drive

Over 2,000 illegal encroachments were razed between March 3 and March 11 during a special anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the officials of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). This has cleared about two lakh square meters of road space, easing traffic congestion, said officials. This has cleared about two lakh square meters of road space, easing traffic congestion, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The National Highways, Public Works Department (PWD), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials were also part of the drive.

Yogesh Mhase, metropolitan commissioner, PMRDA, said, “Encroachments are causing severe traffic congestion and special campaign will help resolve the issue. Citizens will experience smoother traffic flow in the coming days.”

Action was taken on Pune Nashik Road, Pune Solapur Road, and Chandni Chowk to Paud Road. Some encroachers have voluntarily removed the structures, said officials.