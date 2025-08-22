PMRDA steps up land acquisition efforts for Ring Road, elevated corridor on NH60

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has intensified efforts to acquire land for the Ring Road and Nashik Phata-Rajgurunagar elevated corridor on NH60. In the first phase of the Ring Road project, land measurement has been completed in Solu, Solu Interchange, Vadgaon Shinde and Nirgudi villages, where acquisition is now in its final stage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At a review meeting held on Thursday, Pune metropolitan region (PMR) commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase directed officials to begin land acquisition in Nanekarwadi, Medankarwadi, Waki Khurd, Waki Budruk, Chimbli, Kuruli and Chakan villages. The land will be used to construct the approach ramp of the elevated corridor. Officials also discussed acquiring land in Medankarwadi, Kadachiwadi, Nanekarwadi and Kharabwadi for construction of external bypass roads to decongest Chakan.

In the first phase of the Ring Road project, land measurement has been completed in Solu, Solu Interchange, Vadgaon Shinde and Nirgudi villages, where acquisition is now in its final stage. Surveys for the second phase in Ambegaon Khurd and Bhilarewadi have been completed, while progress on the third (Solapur-Satara stretch) and fourth (Satara-Paud stretch) phase was reviewed during the meeting. Proposals for stretches in Balewadi-Shedgevasti, Surya Hospital-Thakar Vasti and Nande-Maan in Mulshi taluka were also discussed during the meeting. Measures to ease chronic congestion at Navale Bridge were discussed as well.

The review meeting was attended by district collector Jitendra Dudi; additional metropolitan commissioner Deepak Singla; director of planning Avinash Patil; chief engineer Rinaj Pathan; land acquisition officer Kalyan Pandhare; joint commissioner Himmat Kharade; superintendent of land records Asha Jadhav; and senior officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies.