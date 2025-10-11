PMRDA stops work on five housing projects in Maan & Wagholi

PUNE: In keeping with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s directive to act against non-compliant builders, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has stopped work on five housing projects in Maan and Wagholi. The developers had failed to provide basic facilities such as access roads and drainage systems. PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase ordered site inspections after receiving several complaints from area residents. The inspections confirmed violations in the case of at least five housing projects, leading to the suspension of construction work. Pune, India - March 20, 2020: Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister during a press conference in Pune, India, on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, Avinash Patil, director of the development permission and planning department, issued ‘stop work’ notices to the five developers — two in Maan and three in Wagholi.

In the month of September, the residents of these areas had approached PMRDA officials and registered their complaints. One of the officials of the development permission and planning department said, “After receiving complaints in the month of September, we called a meeting of residents and developers to resolve the problem, and gave them a period of one month to develop infrastructure like roads and drainage systems and other basic amenities. Based on that, we conducted a review meeting and inspected the sites on Thursday and slapped ‘stop work’ notices as per the PMRDA commissioner’s order.”

In Wagholi, the residents of housing projects in survey numbers 1185 A and B had complained about poor roads and missing drainage lines. Acting on these complaints, the PMRDA inspected the sites and stopped construction work by three developers.

Avinash Patil, director, development permission and planning department, PMRDA, said, “The developers had ignored civic infrastructure requirements while using the carpet area of society members.”

A resident of Belvalkar Housing, Wagholi, said, “We bought flats two years ago spending crore of rupees but the road and drainage are still incomplete. The area floods during rains.”

A resident of a housing project by Amco Developers, said, “We are glad that the PMRDA finally took action. Builders must follow rules.”

Mhase said, “Developers cannot escape their responsibility to provide civic facilities. Construction will stay suspended until all issues are resolved.”

The PMRDA has instructed the development permission and planning department to issue new permits only after pending civic work is completed. Occupancy certificates will be given only after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) certifies the availability of water and sewage systems. In Maan (Mulshi taluka), PMRDA stopped construction by two prominent developers for failing to provide proper access roads. The action followed a site inspection led by Patil which confirmed the absence of a usable road.

A homebuyer from Maan said, “Despite repeated promises, the approach road remains incomplete. Reaching the main road is a daily struggle. We own cars but have no proper road to drive on. The stretch is narrow and filled with potholes. Even school buses avoid our building because of the poor road condition.”

Earlier on September 14, 2025, during a visit to the Hadapsar constituency, Ajit Pawar had reviewed the ongoing development works and pulled up civic officials over poor amenities, water scarcity, and traffic congestion in the area. Responding to citizens’ complaints, he had said, “Builders should mend their ways and provide basic facilities. Authorities must take strict action against them if they behave arrogantly. ‘Stop work’ notices should be issued if building regulations are not followed.”

In a separate action, the PMRDA has ordered criminal proceedings against encroachers near The One Cooperative Housing Society, Marya in Bhugaon. Residents had complained that illegal structures are blocking the main access road. “Homebuyers must get the facilities they were promised. Ensuring accountability is our priority,” Mhase said.