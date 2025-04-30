PMRDA tightens rules on low bids to prevent poor road work

In a move towards enhancing the quality of road infrastructure, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided not to award road construction projects to contractors quoting more than 20% below estimated cost of plan. Mhase said the focus is not just on awarding contracts, but on delivering quality. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The decision has been taken after careful observation of past projects. When a contractor quotes well below the estimated cost, it raises red flags about how the project will be executed. Often, these under quoted bids lead to corners being cut during execution — and the results are visible in the form of potholes and degraded roads within months,“ said PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase.

“If we receive a tender that is more than 20% below the estimated cost, we will carefully review details and consult experts before taking any decision,” he said.

A senior official said the authority would continue to monitor the performance of contractors closely and evaluate technical as well as financial capacity during the bidding process.