Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA to develop 15 key interchanges connecting Ring Road within & outside Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 17, 2025 05:08 AM IST

As part of this plan, three new roads will be constructed connecting Chandkhed to Kasarsai, Mutha Top to Urawade, and Nighoje to Moi to enhance transport infrastructure in the region

In a bid to curb the growing traffic congestion in Pune, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned a Ring Road both within and outside Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, allocating a budget of 147.50 crore to develop 15 key interchanges connecting this Ring Road.

The Ring Road within the PMRDA limits will pass through nine talukas including Maval, Khed, Shirur, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi. Plans are afoot to construct new interchanges to enhance connectivity. (HT PHOTO)
The Ring Road within the PMRDA limits will pass through nine talukas including Maval, Khed, Shirur, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi. Plans are afoot to construct new interchanges to enhance connectivity. (HT PHOTO)

As part of this plan, three new roads will be constructed connecting Chandkhed to Kasarsai, Mutha Top to Urawade, and Nighoje to Moi to enhance transport infrastructure in the region.

PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase said that a Ring Road is proposed around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with 15 interchanges planned to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion. The initiative aims to improve road infrastructure and streamline traffic flow in the region, Dr Mhase said.

Road network expansion

The Ring Road within the PMRDA limits will pass through nine talukas including Maval, Khed, Shirur, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi. Plans are afoot to construct new interchanges to enhance connectivity.

A total 15 interchanges will be developed, with 12 already in place. Additionally, three new interchanges will be built, adding 12.10 km of roads to the network, further improving accessibility and easing traffic congestion.

Details of new roads

Mutha Nadi Top to Urawade (3.5 km) – 19.25 crore

Chandkhed to Kasarsai (5 km) – 27.50 crore

Nighoje to Moi (3.6 km) – 75 crore

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On