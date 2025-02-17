PMRDA to develop 15 key interchanges connecting Ring Road within & outside Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a bid to curb the growing traffic congestion in Pune, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned a Ring Road both within and outside Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, allocating a budget of ₹147.50 crore to develop 15 key interchanges connecting this Ring Road. The Ring Road within the PMRDA limits will pass through nine talukas including Maval, Khed, Shirur, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi. Plans are afoot to construct new interchanges to enhance connectivity. (HT PHOTO)

As part of this plan, three new roads will be constructed connecting Chandkhed to Kasarsai, Mutha Top to Urawade, and Nighoje to Moi to enhance transport infrastructure in the region.

PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase said that a Ring Road is proposed around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with 15 interchanges planned to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion. The initiative aims to improve road infrastructure and streamline traffic flow in the region, Dr Mhase said.

Road network expansion

A total 15 interchanges will be developed, with 12 already in place. Additionally, three new interchanges will be built, adding 12.10 km of roads to the network, further improving accessibility and easing traffic congestion.

Details of new roads

Mutha Nadi Top to Urawade (3.5 km) – ₹19.25 crore

Chandkhed to Kasarsai (5 km) – ₹27.50 crore

Nighoje to Moi (3.6 km) – ₹75 crore