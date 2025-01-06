PMRDA to develop exhibition centre in Moshi

Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) plans to build the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC), India’s largest facility of its kind, spread across 246 acres in Moshi in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. At present, PMRDA has invested ₹ 150 crore in key infrastructure development. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Yogesh Mhase, commissioner of PMRDA, said, “The world-class integrated facility will cater to the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry. It will include a 1,05,000 sqm covered exhibition area, a 98,000 sqm open exhibition space, a 5,000-seater convention hall, a 5-star hotel, commercial and recreational spaces, and parking for 6,792 cars and 592 trucks. PIECC is designed to meet global standards and provide a platform for B2B and B2C interactions across various industries.”

He further said, “The project will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. We are inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from domestic and international firms. The deadline for EOI submission is February 16, 2025.”

At present, PMRDA has invested ₹ 150 crore in key infrastructure development. This includes an 8-kilometre internal road network, a 98,000 sqm open exhibition area, and essential amenities such as an entry gate, VIP lounge, restrooms, open parking, landscaping, and beautification. Additionally, the infrastructure includes water supply systems, wastewater management, an electric substation, and fencing.

Since 2022, the open exhibition ground has received an encouraging response, hosting around 25 exhibitions, each spanning an average duration of four days. Among these, the farmer’s exhibition is a major annual event, drawing approximately four lakh visitors. Other exhibitions have focused on engineering and allied sectors, reflecting the venue’s growing popularity.

There is also a substantial demand for hosting exhibitions in permanent covered spaces, highlighting the need for further development of the facility, said officials.

As mentioned in EOI, PMRDA will provide detailed project information during the bidding process. Selected private developers will be responsible for financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the facility. PMRDA will grant them the right to recover investments through user revenues. The initiative aims to boost regional trade, promote local businesses, generate employment, and position Pune as a global hub for exhibitions and conventions.