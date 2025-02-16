Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA to invest 47 crore in nine religious centres in Pune region 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 16, 2025 06:40 AM IST

he project will enhance connectivity and provide modern facilities by installing solar systems and constructing parking lots, shelter sheds, drinking water facilities, toilets, and access roads

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is set to invest around 47 crore to develop nine religious places across its region. 

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is set to invest around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47 crore to develop nine religious places across its region. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is set to invest around 47 crore to develop nine religious places across its region. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The project will enhance connectivity and provide modern facilities by installing solar systems and constructing parking lots, shelter sheds, drinking water facilities, toilets, and access roads.

The developments will take place at key sites including Shri Chintamani Ganapati Temple in Theur, Mahadev Temple in Hivere (Purandar), Shrinath Mhaskoba Temple in Codit (Purandar), Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla, Sri Mahaganpati Temple in Ranjangaon, Malaidevi Temple in Bhamburde, Baneshwar Mahadev Temple in Nasrapur, and Shri Vitthal Mandir in Dalimbe. 

Dr Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner said, “This project is a landmark initiative that bridges our rich cultural heritage with modern infrastructure. By upgrading these religious centres with solar energy and essential amenities, we aim to enhance connectivity and improve the experience for all devotees.”   

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On