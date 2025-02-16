PMRDA to invest 47 crore in nine religious centres in Pune region 

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is set to invest around ₹47 crore to develop nine religious places across its region. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is set to invest around ₹ 47 crore to develop nine religious places across its region. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The project will enhance connectivity and provide modern facilities by installing solar systems and constructing parking lots, shelter sheds, drinking water facilities, toilets, and access roads.

The developments will take place at key sites including Shri Chintamani Ganapati Temple in Theur, Mahadev Temple in Hivere (Purandar), Shrinath Mhaskoba Temple in Codit (Purandar), Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla, Sri Mahaganpati Temple in Ranjangaon, Malaidevi Temple in Bhamburde, Baneshwar Mahadev Temple in Nasrapur, and Shri Vitthal Mandir in Dalimbe.

Dr Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA commissioner said, “This project is a landmark initiative that bridges our rich cultural heritage with modern infrastructure. By upgrading these religious centres with solar energy and essential amenities, we aim to enhance connectivity and improve the experience for all devotees.”