PMRDA to issue occupancy certificates for pre-2013 legal constructions

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Yogesh Mhase on Tuesday said that those who built homes or bought flats with valid town planning permission before 2013 but were denied occupancy certificates will now be eligible to receive it. As per the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) Act (Section 7.6) and Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) rules (Section 2.10), PMRDA can issue occupancy certificates. (REPRESENTATIVE IC)

Before PMRDA was formed in 2015, people needed permission from the town planning department for construction. After approval, such construction was considered legal. Many who built houses or bought flats before 2013 with this permission did not get occupancy certificates and could not get home loans from banks. They also faced trouble in selling flats.

But when citizens apply, PMRDA said it could not issue as a court case is pending in Mumbai municipal corporation.

“Citizens should approach the authority with valid documents. These will be verified before certificates are issued,” Mhase said.

Local offices in villages

Covering over 6,000sqkm and 697 villages, PMRDA operates from a central office in Akurdi, causing inconvenience to residents in remote areas. To address this, the authority will set up local offices in eight villages starting May 1, Mhase said.