PMRDA to prepare a structure plan after DP scrapped

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will prepare a Structure Plan instead of a Development Plan (DP) after the state government scrapped the earlier proposal. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the decision at a Thursday PMRDA meeting in Nagpur. After the draft plan was published on August 2 2021, around 67,000 citizens raised objections. (HT)

The authority had proposed a Development Plan in 2017 for Pune Pimpri Chinchwad and nearly 600 surrounding villages. After the draft plan was published on August 2 2021, around 67,000 citizens raised objections. The revised plan was submitted to the state government in May 2024, but the process stalled due to legal disputes. The government cancelled the plan about six months ago.

The state has now allowed PMRDA to prepare a Structure Plan before drafting any future Development Plan. In the first phase, the authority will focus on creating a road network. This will be followed by planning basic infrastructure such as solid waste management systems, sewage treatment plants, water purification plants and town halls.

A senior Official said the Development Plan process often faces delays, and even after approval, its implementation is not fully effective. “The Structure Plan is expected to ensure faster and more planned development. Under the new approach, infrastructure will be developed on open land within the PMRDA limits,” the officer said.

Chief minister Fadnavis has directed PMRDA officials to speed up the preparation of the Structure Plan while keeping future population growth and urbanisation in mind.