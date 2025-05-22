PMRDA to take over Pune Metro line 3 road repairs after Tata-Siemens’ lapses last monsoon

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will now take charge of repairing roads along the Pune Metro line 3 corridor to ensure better condition of roads during the monsoon and avoid inconvenience to commuters. Accordingly, the PMRDA has appointed a contractor for road repair work. In a related development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department imposed a fine of ₹ 13.70 lakh on the PMRDA for road damage caused during metro construction on Ganeshkhind Road. (HT)

The decision comes in the wake of the PMRDA serving notice to the consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TATA Group) and Siemens Project Ventures – the agency responsible for the construction of the Pune Metro line 3 corridor from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar – over the deteriorating condition of roads along the metro corridor. Last year, the PMRDA had tasked the consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TATA Group) and Siemens Project Ventures with restoration of (damaged) roads along the metro corridor on a use-transfer basis after facing severe criticism over poor road conditions. Even thereafter, residents and motorists complained about the deteriorating condition of roads, especially between Maan-Hinjewadi, Wakad and Shivajinagar.

PMRDA commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase said that the agency had failed to repair the roads last year despite the notice and deadline given, forcing the PMRDA to takeover the work this year.

In a related development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department imposed a fine of ₹13.70 lakh on the PMRDA for road damage caused during metro construction on Ganeshkhind Road. The PMC claimed that the metro works, along with drainage and sewer repairs, had caused the damage. The PMC also took action against the contractor responsible for the road damage.

The Pune Metro line 3 covers around 23 kilometres and passes through three jurisdictions — PMC, PCMC, and Hinjewadi Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The route covers PMC areas such as Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Baner, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar and Civil Court; PCMC areas such as Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk and Balewadi Stadium; and the Hinjewadi MIDC area which is a major information technology (IT) and industrial hub.

Dr Mhase said, “We learned from last year’s mistakes and don’t want to take any risks now. We have appointed a contractor for road repairs during the monsoon, and the cost will be recovered from PITCMRL. It is their responsibility but since they failed earlier, the PMRDA will ensure that the work is carried out properly this time.”