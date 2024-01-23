close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest five Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

Police arrest five Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 23, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Based on a tip-off about accused staying in Pimpri-Chinchwad on fake documents, ATS along with the police raided Kalbhaor Chawl in Nigdi on Sunday and arrested the five persons

In a joint operation by the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from Nigdi for illegal stay.

According to the police, the accused entered India via Siliguri, where a local agent prepared their fake documents like Aadhaar, school certificates and birth certificates. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the accused entered India via Siliguri, where a local agent prepared their fake documents like Aadhaar, school certificates and birth certificates.

The accused have been identified as Rocky Samor Barua (28), Jaidhan Amiroan Barua (28), Ankur Susen Barua (28), Ratul Shilphon Barua (28) and Rana Nandan Barua (25) from Chittagong in Bangladesh. Search is on for one Sainath and Jiku Das alias Joy Chaudhari who were working as agents, said police officials.

Based on a tip-off about accused staying in Pimpri-Chinchwad on fake documents, ATS along with the police raided Kalbhaor Chawl in Nigdi on Sunday and arrested the five persons.

Ambarish Deshmukh, assistant inspector, Nigdi Police Station, said, “Five accused carried Indian passports made by submitting fake Aadhaar card and birth certificates.”

According to the police, the accused entered India via Siliguri, where a local agent prepared their fake documents like Aadhaar, school certificates and birth certificates. They were working as labourers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad since last six to eight months.

The Nigdi police have filed a case against the accused under sections of the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Passport Act 1967.

