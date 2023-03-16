Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police arrest five more people in HSC paper leak case

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 16, 2023 08:52 PM IST

The five people have been identified as the principal and teachers who helped students to circulate Chemistry and Physics papers

The Mumbai police have arrested five more people from Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College, Ahmednagar, in Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam (HSC) paper leak case. The five people have been identified as the principal and teachers who helped students to circulate Chemistry and Physics papers.

Mumbai police had on March 5 lodged a complaint against four persons after Maths paper went viral on social media 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

As per Mumbai crime branch police, the owner of the college along with the principal and other staff helped students circulate the papers before the scheduled time. While the owner of the college is now absconding, the principal and teachers have been arrested by the Mumbai police.

“During the investigation, it was found that question papers of Chemistry and Physics subject were circulated on WhatsApp to students by the college teachers before the scheduled exam time. In detailed interrogation with the teachers, the paper leak incident came to light and accordingly, others were arrested,” said senior police officer from Mumbai crime branch police.

“This is unfortunate that even teachers are involved in paper leak incidents,” said Sharad Gosavi chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

