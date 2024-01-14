Police arrest three suspects in Mohol murder case

The Crime Branch Unit of the Pune city police arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of Sharad Mohol, taking the total number of arrested thus far in this case to 13. Out of the three, Kurpe works as an office assistant at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime branch on Friday night arrested Aditya Vijay Gole, Nitin Anata Khaire, and Santosh Damodar Kurpe both from Kothrud. All three were produced in court on Saturday and the sessions court granted them police custody till January 17.

Reacting to the development, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sunil Tambe said, “Prime accused Sahil alias Munna Polekar and others conducted practice pistol firing sessions at Hadshi, where Gole and Khaire were present. They also helped the accused purchase firearms used in the crime, and were part of the criminal conspiracy,” Tambe added.

According to police, Khaire is an on-record criminal, while Gole was present in a meeting conducted by the accused before Mohol’s murder.

According to Tambe, the accused called Kurpe with a new sim card and asked him to alert the mastermind that Sharad Mohol had been shot.

However, defence counsel Mayoor Dodke refuted the involvement of Santosh Kurpe, saying, “My client received a call from an unknown number, whereas the person on the other end relayed the message saying Mohol had been shot.”