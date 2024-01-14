close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest three suspects in Mohol murder case

Police arrest three suspects in Mohol murder case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 14, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The crime branch on Friday night arrested Aditya Vijay Gole, Nitin Anata Khaire, and Santosh Damodar Kurpe both from Kothrud

The Crime Branch Unit of the Pune city police arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of Sharad Mohol, taking the total number of arrested thus far in this case to 13.

Out of the three, Kurpe works as an office assistant at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Out of the three, Kurpe works as an office assistant at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The crime branch on Friday night arrested Aditya Vijay Gole, Nitin Anata Khaire, and Santosh Damodar Kurpe both from Kothrud. All three were produced in court on Saturday and the sessions court granted them police custody till January 17.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Out of the three, Kurpe works as an office assistant at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Reacting to the development, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sunil Tambe said, “Prime accused Sahil alias Munna Polekar and others conducted practice pistol firing sessions at Hadshi, where Gole and Khaire were present. They also helped the accused purchase firearms used in the crime, and were part of the criminal conspiracy,” Tambe added.

According to police, Khaire is an on-record criminal, while Gole was present in a meeting conducted by the accused before Mohol’s murder.

According to Tambe, the accused called Kurpe with a new sim card and asked him to alert the mastermind that Sharad Mohol had been shot.

However, defence counsel Mayoor Dodke refuted the involvement of Santosh Kurpe, saying, “My client received a call from an unknown number, whereas the person on the other end relayed the message saying Mohol had been shot.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On