Police bust bike theft gang, recover 11 vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday said of arresting two members of a bike theft gang on September 5 and recovering 11 stolen vehicles worth 8 lakh. The accused have been identified as Amrat Bhausaheb Deshmukh (46) and Faruq Shabbir Sheikh (37) of Sirsala in Beed district.

The accused have been identified as Amrat Bhausaheb Deshmukh (46) and Faruq Shabbir Sheikh (37) of Sirsala in Beed district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the gang used to pick locks of parked bikes and ride off before using it as mortgage to raise money through digital wallets.

Digambar Suryawanshi, senior inspector, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “The accused targeted bikes parked at crowded areas in Alandi and Dehu. They used to take the stolen bikes to ‘centres’ that give money for keeping these vehicles as mortgage. One of the owners of these ‘centres’ approached us saying that a person had mortgaged his bike saying he needed money for an emergency. However, after transferring the money, he did not return to get the bike and his mobile is switched off.”

Based on CCTV camera footages, the police identified the accused and arrested the duo on September 5. They confessed of their involvement in stealing bikes from Dehu Road, Sangvi, Hinjewadi, Alandi, Hinjewadi, Aurangabad, Ghodegaon from Ahmednagar areas.

Out of 11 stolen motorcycles, police recovered six from the “centres” in Alandi, Lonikand, Karandi, Bhose, Chakan, Kurali areas and the remaining were seized from the possession of the accused.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to have solved three bike theft cases from Dehu Road and Alandi each, and one each from Sangvi, Hinjewadi, Aurangabad City, Sonai (Ahmednagar).

