Police bust gang targeting LGBTQ community near Dhayari 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 28, 2025 06:52 AM IST

The incident was reported in the Dhayari area, and the accused has been identified as Bharat Dhindale (18), a resident of Dhayari and his three minor associates between the ages of 16 to 17

Pune police on January 24 busted a gang that was targeting and looting members of the LGBTQ community. Four individuals, including three minors, were detained in connection with the crimes. 

According to the Police, the accused are college-going students.
According to the Police, the accused are college-going students.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported in the Dhayari area, and the accused has been identified as Bharat Dhindale (18), a resident of Dhayari and his three minor associates between the ages of 16 to 17. According to the Police, the accused are college-going students. 

The gang reportedly used the popular dating app Grindr to lure victims from the LGBTQ community. After establishing contact with their targets, the accused would arrange to meet them under the pretext of a social encounter. Once they met, the gang members would rob the victims of their valuables, including cash, phones, and other personal belongings. 

According to Atul Bhos, senior police inspector at Nanded City police, during the interrogation of the accused, he confessed that they were targeting the LGBTQ community by using the dating app Grindr. Soon after, more teams were dispatched and detained the remaining three accused on the same day. 

Sambhaji Kadam, DCP Zone 3, said, “The arrested accused confessed to using the Grindr app to lure victims to isolated areas, where they would rob them. They exploited the victims’ fear of social stigma to prevent them from filing complaints.’’ 

A case has been filed against the accused at Nanded City police station under BNS sections 309(4) and 3(25). 

