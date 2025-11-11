Police clarify Amadea, Tejwani not linked in Bopodi land case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune Police on Monday clarified that Shital Tejwani and Amadea Enterprises — a firm linked to Parth Pawar — have no involvement in the alleged Bopodi land encroachment and embezzlement case. Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad police reportedly searched Tejwani’s Koregaon Park residence and seized documents and payment receipts related to the Mundhwa land deal. (HT)

According to officials, the confusion stemmed from a single FIR registered at Khadak police station on November 7, which combined two distinct cases mentioned in a revenue department complaint, one concerning land in Bopodi and another in Mundhwa.

The Khadak FIR names nine persons, including suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole; Hemant Gawade of Baner; Rajendra Ramchandra Vidwans, Rushikesh Vidwans, and Mangal Vidwans (all from Navi Peth); Vidyanand Puranik from Indore; Jayashree Ekbote from Mumbai; and Shital Tejwani and Digvijay Patil of Amadea Enterprises. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

DCP (EOW and Cyber) Vivek Masal said, “Both incidents are different. The Bopodi case pertains to Gat No. 62, measuring 5.32 hectares, while the Mundhwa case relates to Gat No. 88, measuring 17.57 hectares.”

Masal clarified that Tejwani and Patil are accused only in the Mundhwa land case and have no link to the Bopodi matter. “The other accused connected with the Bopodi case remains as they are, and investigation is in progress,” he added.

An EOW officer said the police verified the documents and complaint details before confirming that Tejwani’s name had been incorrectly associated with the Bopodi case. “We are in the process of rectifying records to prevent further confusion,” the officer said.

The Bopodi case involves allegations of encroachment and misuse of land belonging to the Maharashtra Agriculture Department. The FIR was registered last week following a complaint from the revenue department.

