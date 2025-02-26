Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police collect 13.65 lakh in fines during citywide nakabandi 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 05:22 AM IST

On Monday, Pune city police conducted a citywide nakabandi initiative at all prominent roads, stretches, and traffic spots that came under all police stations between 4 pm and 6 pm

In a massive crackdown on traffic violations, Pune city police conducted an extensive Nakabandi operation across 78 prominent locations on Monday. The drive led to the inspection of 4,187 vehicles, out of which action was taken against 1,518 for violating various traffic regulations. 

According to officials, police penalised violators for wrong-side driving, triple-seat driving, and not using seat belts while driving. (HT PHOTO)
According to officials, police penalised violators for wrong-side driving, triple-seat driving, and not using seat belts while driving. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, Pune city police conducted a citywide nakabandi initiative at all prominent roads, stretches, and traffic spots that came under all police stations between 4 pm and 6 pm. 

According to officials, police penalised violators for wrong-side driving, triple-seat driving, and not using seat belts while driving. During this nakabandi, police collected fines amounting to 13.65 lakh. The drive was aimed at ensuring compliance with traffic laws and enhancing road safety in the city, said police officials. 

Four additional police commissioner rank officers, five deputy commissioner of police rank officers, 10 assistant police commissioner rank officers, 39 senior police inspector rank officers, police inspectors (crime), officers from the investigation department, police chowki officers, officers from the crime branch, traffic branch together 97 police officers and 1,872 police amaldar participated in this nakabandi drive. 

Following the crackdown, police urged commuters to follow traffic rules and carry the necessary documents to avoid penalties. Such operations are expected to continue as part of the department’s efforts to maintain order on Pune’s roads. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On