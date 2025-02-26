Police collect 13.65 lakh in fines during citywide nakabandi 

In a massive crackdown on traffic violations, Pune city police conducted an extensive Nakabandi operation across 78 prominent locations on Monday. The drive led to the inspection of 4,187 vehicles, out of which action was taken against 1,518 for violating various traffic regulations. According to officials, police penalised violators for wrong-side driving, triple-seat driving, and not using seat belts while driving. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, Pune city police conducted a citywide nakabandi initiative at all prominent roads, stretches, and traffic spots that came under all police stations between 4 pm and 6 pm.

According to officials, police penalised violators for wrong-side driving, triple-seat driving, and not using seat belts while driving. During this nakabandi, police collected fines amounting to ₹13.65 lakh. The drive was aimed at ensuring compliance with traffic laws and enhancing road safety in the city, said police officials.

Four additional police commissioner rank officers, five deputy commissioner of police rank officers, 10 assistant police commissioner rank officers, 39 senior police inspector rank officers, police inspectors (crime), officers from the investigation department, police chowki officers, officers from the crime branch, traffic branch together 97 police officers and 1,872 police amaldar participated in this nakabandi drive.

Following the crackdown, police urged commuters to follow traffic rules and carry the necessary documents to avoid penalties. Such operations are expected to continue as part of the department’s efforts to maintain order on Pune’s roads.