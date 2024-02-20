 Police inspector from Nashik shoots himself dead at police station - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Police inspector from Nashik shoots himself dead at police station

Police inspector from Nashik shoots himself dead at police station

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 21, 2024 05:14 AM IST

A 40-year-old police inspector from Nashik, Ashok Najan, shot himself dead with his service revolver at Ambad police station. The reason behind his suicide is under investigation.

A 40-year-old police inspector from Nashik reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside his office cabin at Ambad police station on Tuesday, officials said.

It is said that inspector Najan may have been under mental stress but the exact reason behind his suicidal death will be ascertained only after detailed investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
It is said that inspector Najan may have been under mental stress but the exact reason behind his suicidal death will be ascertained only after detailed investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased police inspector has been identified as Ashok Najan. The police said that the incident was reported at around 10 am on Tuesday. It is said that inspector Najan may have been under mental stress but the exact reason behind his suicidal death will be ascertained only after detailed investigation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, inspector Najan was present on duty at the police station on Tuesday even as other staff went about their routine attendance procedures outside his cabin. At some point, the police personnel heard a gunshot. Immediately, all the personnel rushed into Najan’s cabin only to find him dead, lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

All senior police officers including deputy commissioner of police Monika Raut; assistant commissioner of police Shekhar Deshmukh; and senior police inspector Dilip Thakur arrived at Ambad police station. An investigation has been initiated to find the exact reason behind inspector Najan’s suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On