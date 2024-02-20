Police inspector from Nashik shoots himself dead at police station

A 40-year-old police inspector from Nashik reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside his office cabin at Ambad police station on Tuesday, officials said. It is said that inspector Najan may have been under mental stress but the exact reason behind his suicidal death will be ascertained only after detailed investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased police inspector has been identified as Ashok Najan. The police said that the incident was reported at around 10 am on Tuesday. It is said that inspector Najan may have been under mental stress but the exact reason behind his suicidal death will be ascertained only after detailed investigation.

According to the police, inspector Najan was present on duty at the police station on Tuesday even as other staff went about their routine attendance procedures outside his cabin. At some point, the police personnel heard a gunshot. Immediately, all the personnel rushed into Najan’s cabin only to find him dead, lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

All senior police officers including deputy commissioner of police Monika Raut; assistant commissioner of police Shekhar Deshmukh; and senior police inspector Dilip Thakur arrived at Ambad police station. An investigation has been initiated to find the exact reason behind inspector Najan’s suicide.